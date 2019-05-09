Vallimont leads Clinton
Chris Vallimont gave up one run over seven innings and the Clinton LumberKings offense got going late in a 5-2 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Thursday.
Vallimont (2-2) gave up three hits and struck out seven but was in line for the loss until the LumberKings scored three times in the top of the seventh.
Jerar Encarnacion led off the inning with a double and scored when Sean Reynolds followed with a double of his own.
One out later, Demetrius Sims singled home Reynolds, and Thomas Jones capped the rally with a two-out RBI double.
Marcos Rivera gave the LumberKings two insurance runs with a home run in the top of the ninth.
C.J. Carter got his first save of the season, giving up just a Grant Witherspoon home run over two innings.