BELOIT, Wis. — It has been a struggle of a season for Quad Cities infielder Shervyen Newton.

He has played 34 games and taken 110 at-bats with not a lot of success. Just 12 hits for a batting average nearly 100 points below the Mendoza line, an on-base percentage of .210 and an OPS of .410.

Yet on Sunday afternoon, when the River Bandits were attempting to avoid their second consecutive series loss, Newton came through for the biggest hit of his season.

The 24-year old roped a single that plated David Hollie from second base and secured the 4-3 victory for Quad Cities over Beloit at ABC Supply Stadium.

It allowed the Bandits (31-32) to split the six-game series versus the Sky Carp and return to Modern Woodman Park for a key six-game set against the Peoria Chiefs that starts on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Quad Cities and Peoria are tied for second in the West Division, six games back of division-leading Cedar Rapids.

Hollie greeted new Beloit pitcher Caleb Wurster with a five-pitch walk and then took second on a wild pitch. That set the stage for Newton's single to right that plated Hollie and gave the Bandits the lead for good.

Wander Arias tossed the final two innings and allowed one baserunner to notch his fourth save of the season. He allowed a single to Yiddi Cappe to open the eighth, but Kale Emshoff fired a throw to Jack Pineda and get Cappe out at second.

Cruz Noriega earned his first win of the season for Quad Cities, tossing three innings after relieving starter William Fleming, who threw four innings and allowed just three hits.

The Bandits jumped out to a 2-0 lead early on an RBI ground-rule double and a bases loaded walk drawn by Emshoff in the top of the first. They added a run in the third as Newton recorded an RBI groundout.

Beloit tied the game with one swing of the bat.

Angeudis Santos drew a one-out walk and Jose Estrada ripped a single, then Tanner Allen belted his fourth home run of the season to square the game at 3-3.