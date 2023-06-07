Generating hits as been a slight problem for both the Fort Wayne Tin Caps and Quad Cities River Bandits this season.

Coming into Wednesday night's Midwest League game, they were tied for 10th out of the 12-team league in hits with 373.

There won't be a tie for much longer.

The Tin Caps routed the Bandits 12-3 at Modern Woodmen Park behind 14 hits and six of them went for extra bases.

Fort Wayne kicked things off with a three-run first with a two-run home run off the bat of Nathan Martorella and an RBI single from Carlos Luis. Two more runs crossed in the second inning for an early 5-0 cushion.

Martorella belted his second two-run homer of the night in the sixth inning that came after Luis notched another RBI single in the fifth for a six-run lead.

Kervin Pichardo and Justin Farmer registered back-to-back RBI doubles in a three-run eighth with the other run coming off a solo shot from Brandon Valenzuela.

Quad Cities avoided the shutout with a three-run third as David Hollie and Jack Pineda recorded RBI singles and Gavin Cross capped the frame with an RBI groundout. The Bandits were held in check by former University of Iowa hurler Adam Muzer.

The right-hander tossed six innings and struck out four to earn the victory. QC starter Mason Barnett struck out five, but gave up seven hits and four earned runs.