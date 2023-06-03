EASTLAKE, OHIO — After not generating much offense in the first eight innings, the Quad Cities River Bandits had a golden opportunity to steal a victory slip away in the ninth in Saturday’s game against Lake County.

QC could only score once after loading the bases without any outs in what resulted in a 2-1 loss to the hosting Captains in Class A Midwest League play.

The loss dropped QC to 26-24 heading into Sunday’s series-ending matinee at Classic Park against the Captains (25-25).

Gavin Cross, Carter Jensen and Juan Carlos Negret opened the top of the ninth with three straight walks off Great Lakes reliever Tyler Thornton.

After Herard Gonzalez was called out on strikes, Kale Emshoff’s groundout scored Cross to get the Bandits on the board and moved the other runners up 90 feet. Thornton (sixth save) then enticed Paxton Wallace into a game-ending pop-out to second baseman Nate Furman to end the game.

Great Lakes built its 2-0 lead with single runs in the fourth and eighth. The Captains scored their first run on a throwing error when Jake Fox stole second and Furman scored from third. The host’s eighth-inning run scored when Micael Ramirez scored on an RBI double by Yordys Valdes.

QC had just nine base runners in the game as it collected four base hits – singles by Gonzalez, Jensen, Negret and Jack Pineda off Great Lakes starter and winner Ryan Webb (2-2), who pitched seven scoreless innings.

River Bandits starter Tyson Guerrero (0-3) was just as good, though. The 24-year-old lefty allowed just two hits and one unearned run through seven innings as he struck out seven and walked just two.

Righty reliever John McMillan gave up the Captains’ other run as he was touched for three hits in the eighth.