Peoria 3, Quad-Cities 2: Rayder Ascanio hit a walk-off RBI single to lift the Chiefs to a come-from-behind Midwest League victory Monday night in Peoria.
The River Bandits used a pair of solo home runs to grab the early lead. Colton Shaver connected on his 12th of the year in the top of the first inning, and Scott Schreiber added a homer of his own in the second off Peoria starter Alvara Seijas.
River Bandits starter Edgardo Sandoval allowed his only run on a single in the fifth and exited after five innings allowing five hits and the lone run.
The Bandits led 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth, when Peoria opened the inning with a pair of singles before J.R. Davis drove in the tying run with a single off Q-C reliever Jairo Solis. Davis came around to score on Ascanio's game-winning hit as Peoria took two of three games in the series.
Clinton 10, Wisconsin 3: Keegan McGovern drove in three runs and the Clinton LumberKings trounced the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to earn a split of their four-game series Monday at Ashford University Field.
Clinton led 6-0 after two innings and extended the lead to 10-0 before Wisconsin got on the board with three runs in the top of the eighth. The offense backed a strong outing for starter Raymond Kerr, who allowed just two hits and struck out eight in six innings to earn his fourth win.
McGovern hit a two-run double in a four-run second inning and added a solo home run in the sixth, his eighth of the season. Rainis Silva hit a two-run shot in the fifth and Onil Pena hit a solo homer in the seventh for Clinton.
