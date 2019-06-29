Clinton 7, Quad-Cities 2
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Clinton
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Adolph cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Torres ss
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Wielansky 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Burdick lf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Dennis 3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Scott, C cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Campos c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Banfield c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Hensley 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Edwards 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hollins 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Rodriguez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Osborne dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Machado dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dawson ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Scott, Z 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|39
|2
|12
|2
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|5
|Quad-Cities
|
|000
|110
|000
|--
|2
|
|
|Clinton
|
|101
|014
|00X
|--
|7
|
|
E -- Adolph (4), Dawson (8); Torres (26). DP -- Q-C 2, Clinton 0. LOB -- Q-C 12, Clinton 9. 2B -- Rodriguez (2). HR -- Torres (3), Burdick (1). SB -- Torres (9). SF -- Banfield.
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Freure (L, 4-3)
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Martin
|1.2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|3
|Cabral
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Clinton
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mitzel (W, 5-3)
|5.0
|5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|Jones (S, 1)
|4.0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HBP -- Osborne (by Martin), Jones (by Martin). WP -- xxxx. U -- Taylor Payne, Ray Patchen. T -- 3:32.
