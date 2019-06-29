{{featured_button_text}}

Clinton 7, Quad-Cities 2

Quad-Cities abrhbiClinton
abrhbi
Adolph cf5010Torres ss3312
Wielansky 2b511Burdick lf21
Dennis 3b531Scott, C cf31
Campos c 521Banfield c001
Hensley 1b 50Edwards 1b300
McKenna lf0Hollins 3b20
Rodriguez rfOsborne dh210
Machado dh11Jones rf00
Dawson ss 02Scott, Z 2b410
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals392122Totals3179
Quad-Cities 000110000--2  
Clinton 10101400X--7  

-- Adolph (4), Dawson (8); Torres (26). DP -- Q-C 2, Clinton 0. LOB -- Q-C 12, Clinton 9. 2B -- Rodriguez (2). HR -- Torres (3), Burdick (1). SB -- Torres (9). SF -- Banfield.

Quad-Cities iphrerbbso
Freure (L, 4-3)5.053347
Martin1.244103
Cabral1.100020
Clinton      
Mitzel (W, 5-3)5.052116
Jones (S, 1)4.070014
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- Osborne (by Martin), Jones (by Martin). WP -- xxxx. U -- Taylor Payne, Ray Patchen. -- 3:32.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0