Minor-league resolution has bipartisan support

U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA), Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) are among co-sponsors of a bipartisan resolution urging the preservation of Minor League Baseball clubs in communities across the country.

Grassley spoke on the Senate floor this week, echoing support Ernst is giving to minor-league clubs in Iowa whose existence is threatened by a Major League Baseball proposal to eliminate 42 teams nationwide.

"I’ve heard from folks in the Quad-Cities, Burlington and Clinton about how our minor-league clubs are important sources of community pride and are key contributors to our local economies and charitable causes," Ernst said in a statement. "It would be a terrible loss for our communities and for the many lifelong baseball fans across our state, for us to see them go."

At issue is the reworking of the Professional Baseball Agreement — the contract which ties 160 affiliated minor-league baseball franchises across the country with Major League Baseball.

The existing agreement between Minor League Baseball, the governing body of the minor leagues, and Major League Baseball expires at the end of the 2020 season, and a major-league proposal which would eliminate 42 existing franchises has become controversial.