APPLETON, Wis. — Kameron Misner made his first game with the Clinton LumberKings a memorable one.
The 21-year-old former University of Missouri outfielder drove in four runs, including a 3-run home run in the fourth inning, as Clinton continued its recent offensive assault with an 8-3 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Fox Cities Stadium.
Misner drove in the LumberKings’ second run of the game with a sacrifice fly during a 4-run third inning, then lined a shot into the right-field seats in the fourth.
He just joined the team Tuesday following eight games with the Miami Marlins' Rookie League team in the Gulf Coast League.
Christopher Torres, Peyton Burdick and Evan Edwards also had run-scoring hits in the big third inning and Bubba Hollins added another run, scoring on a wild pitch in the fifth.
Tanner Andrews pitched six solid innings for his fifth win, allowing two runs on six hits.