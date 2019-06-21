Clinton stranded seven runners over the first three innings and struggled to get much offense going against the Wisconsin bullpen in a 4-3 loss on Friday.
The LumberKings got nine hits and two walks off Timber Rattler starter Reese Olson, who was pulled before recording an out in the fourth inning. They only managed a single walk off Robbie Hitt and Freisis Adames (2-0) over the final six innings.
Clinton got on the board first, as Connor Scott doubled and scored on a throwing error when Thomas Jones followed with a bunt single. Evan Edwards' single made it 2-0 LumberKings before the Rattlers had a chance to bat.
Clinton's only other run came when Scott scored from third when Jones was picked off first in the fourth inning.
The Timber Rattlers got single runs in the first, second, fourth and eighth innings, with the first three coming off Clinton starter George Soriano, who struck out seven over six innings of work.
The top two hitters in Clinton's lineup produced much of the offense, with Scott getting two hits and Jones three.