 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
MIDWEST LEAGUE | CUBS 8, RIVER BANDITS 2

Missed opportunities, homers sting Bandits

  • 0
bandit logo

The new logo on Quad Cities River Bandits road caps for 2022 features the outline of the states of Iowa and Illinois and highlights the location of the Quad Cities with a star.

So much for momentum.

After clubbing 16 hits and scoring 18 runs in a series finale Sunday at Wisconsin, the offense proved hard to come by Tuesday as Quad Cities dropped an 8-2 Midwest League game to South Bend at Modern Woodmen Park.

The River Bandits matched the Cubs’ 10 hits, but were unable to bunch many together to counter the four home runs South Bend on its way to the win in the opener of the six-game series.

Quad Cities loaded the bases twice — with one out in the bottom of the first inning and with nobody out in the eighth — but had just one run to show for its work.

"We had some opportunities, but just didn’t capitalize on them," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. "I thought we swung the bats okay, but we weren’t able to string enough hits together. We didn’t get that one hit we needed to create a big inning and their pitchers, they got the out when they needed it."

Coming off of Sunday’s offensive performance that included 12 extra-base hits, Tuesday’s struggles were a bit of a disappointment.

People are also reading…

"That’s the crazy thing about baseball. You put up 18 runs, 16 hits, have a game like that and the next time out, the runs are hard to come by," Conrad said.

The River Bandits continued to help themselves defensively, backing their pitchers up with error-free defense, but the four homers that led to six of the Cubs’ runs were too much to overcome.

Jake Washer, who hit a walk-off three-run homer for South Bend in a Sunday win over Beloit, slugged a two-run blast in his first at-bat Tuesday.

The first of three homers the Cubs hit during the first three innings followed a leadoff walk to Alexander Canario in the top off the second inning.

Bradlee Beesley and Canario added solo homers in the third inning as South Bend opened a 4-1 margin.

Canario capped the Cubs’ scoring with a two-run homer in the seventh which left the River Bandits in an 8-1 hole.

The River Bandits’ lone run off of starter Jordan Wicks, the Cubs’ first-round pick in the 2021 draft, came in the second inning.

Juan Carlos Negret drove in Quad Cities’ first run of the game with a single to left that scored Peyton Wilson.

Making his season debut after opening the season on the injured list, Wilson opened the inning with a double to left, part of a 1-for-3 game at the plate for the Royals’ second-round choice in the 2021 draft.

"It was good to see Wilson out there," Conrad said. "He had a nice hit, swung the bat aggressively. It was a good start for him."

Quad-Cities’ second run scored in the eighth on a groundout by Herard Gonzalez that followed consecutive singles by Tyler Tolbert, Tyler Gentry and Luca Tresh to open the inning.

Tolbert and Tresh were also on base in the first inning when the River Bandits missed a chance to jump on Wicks early, being unable to score after loading the bases with one out.

Diego Hernandez singled and Tolbert doubled to open the inning. Following a pop up, Tresh walked but Wicks used a strikeout and a fielder’s choice to work out of the early jam.

BANDITS BYTES

Roster moves: The River Bandits made multiple roster moves prior to Tuesday's series opener against South Bend, adding two pitchers and one infielder to the roster and reassigning an infielder.

Pitcher Patrick Halligan, the Royals' 13th-round draft pick in 2021, joins Quad Cities from Double-A Northwest Arkansas and pitcher Chase Wallace, who pitched collegiately at Tennessee, joins the Bandits from low-A Columbia.

Infielder Peyton Wilson was activated from the seven-day injured list and infielder Rubendy Jaquez was reassigned to low-A Columbia.

Copa debut: The River Bandits will play for the first time as the Bandidos del Rio on Wednesday, becoming one of 85 minor-league teams taking part in Copa de la Diversion, an initiative designed to connect local baseball teams with local Hispanic and Latino communities.

On deck: South Bend at Quad Cities, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Probable pitchers: Cubs, DJ Herz (0-0, 0.82); River Bandits, Noah Murdock (0-0, 6.52)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bandits' slide reaches seven

Bandits' slide reaches seven

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Three swings of the bat drove in the only five runs the Quad Cities River Bandits mustered while being swept in a doublehe…

Bandits' rally goes for naught

Bandits' rally goes for naught

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — One night after seeing the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers pull off a big late rally, the Quad Cities River Bandits made one of …

Bandits join baseball's 'Copa' craze

Bandits join baseball's 'Copa' craze

Celebrating the Hispanic and Latino communities in the Quad-Cities, the River Bandits will become the “Bandidos del Rio’’ for each of the team’s 11 Wednesday home games.

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic cleared to defend Wimbledon title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News