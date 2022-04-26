Missed opportunities, homers sting Bandits

So much for momentum.

After clubbing 16 hits and scoring 18 runs in a series finale Sunday at Wisconsin, the offense proved hard to come by Tuesday as Quad Cities dropped an 8-2 Midwest League game to South Bend at Modern Woodmen Park.

The River Bandits matched the Cubs’ 10 hits, but were unable to bunch many together to counter the four home runs South Bend on its way to the win in the opener of the six-game series.

Quad Cities loaded the bases twice — with one out in the bottom of the first inning and with nobody out in the eighth — but had just one run to show for its work.

"We had some opportunities, but just didn’t capitalize on them," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. "I thought we swung the bats okay, but we weren’t able to string enough hits together. We didn’t get that one hit we needed to create a big inning and their pitchers, they got the out when they needed it."

Coming off of Sunday’s offensive performance that included 12 extra-base hits, Tuesday’s struggles were a bit of a disappointment.

"That’s the crazy thing about baseball. You put up 18 runs, 16 hits, have a game like that and the next time out, the runs are hard to come by," Conrad said.

The River Bandits continued to help themselves defensively, backing their pitchers up with error-free defense, but the four homers that led to six of the Cubs’ runs were too much to overcome.

Jake Washer, who hit a walk-off three-run homer for South Bend in a Sunday win over Beloit, slugged a two-run blast in his first at-bat Tuesday.

The first of three homers the Cubs hit during the first three innings followed a leadoff walk to Alexander Canario in the top off the second inning.

Bradlee Beesley and Canario added solo homers in the third inning as South Bend opened a 4-1 margin.

Canario capped the Cubs’ scoring with a two-run homer in the seventh which left the River Bandits in an 8-1 hole.

The River Bandits’ lone run off of starter Jordan Wicks, the Cubs’ first-round pick in the 2021 draft, came in the second inning.

Juan Carlos Negret drove in Quad Cities’ first run of the game with a single to left that scored Peyton Wilson.

Making his season debut after opening the season on the injured list, Wilson opened the inning with a double to left, part of a 1-for-3 game at the plate for the Royals’ second-round choice in the 2021 draft.

"It was good to see Wilson out there," Conrad said. "He had a nice hit, swung the bat aggressively. It was a good start for him."

Quad-Cities’ second run scored in the eighth on a groundout by Herard Gonzalez that followed consecutive singles by Tyler Tolbert, Tyler Gentry and Luca Tresh to open the inning.

Tolbert and Tresh were also on base in the first inning when the River Bandits missed a chance to jump on Wicks early, being unable to score after loading the bases with one out.

Diego Hernandez singled and Tolbert doubled to open the inning. Following a pop up, Tresh walked but Wicks used a strikeout and a fielder’s choice to work out of the early jam.

