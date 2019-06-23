They’ve dodged raindrops, worked around floods and ignored frigid temperatures and power outages throughout a 45-24 start to the season, but Sunday was a first even for the climate-challenged Quad-Cities River Bandits.
The Midwest League team’s series finale at Beloit was postponed because of a slippery, mud-filled mess at Pohlman Field.
Officially, the game was postponed because of unplayable field conditions, a decision reached by umpires following nearly 30 minutes of consultation with managers of both teams and the Snappers’ grounds crew.
The crew had been working for hours prior to the game’s scheduled 2 p.m. start to find a solution to a problem that was a byproduct of a puncture to a sprinkler system water line just below the playing surface in left field.
The puncture was believed to have been a created by a spike that was pushed into the field to hold down a tarp that was put in place following a game Saturday night to protect the infield from expected overnight rains.
The result was an area of mud estimated to have a circumference of around three feet.
The inability of crews to get the surface in shallow left field just behind the shortstop position to dry ultimately led to the decision to call the game before it ever started.
Quad-Cities is scheduled to return to Beloit later this season and Sunday’s game will be made up as part of a doubleheader during a series which runs from July 27-29. The date and starting time will be determined at a later day.
The River Bandits, scheduled to play 11 of their first 13 games in the second half on the road, have a scheduled off day today before opening a two-game series with a 6:30 p.m. game Tuesday at Burlington.