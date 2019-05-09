{{featured_button_text}}

Since moving into his role as the president of the Midwest League in 2015, Richard Nussbaum describes his tenure as "vanilla."

He’s handed out championship trophies, overseen league operations and enjoyed visits to each of the ballparks in a league which has fielded franchises in the same 16 markets since 2010 when the Bowling Green and Lake County teams shifted from the South Atlantic League to the Midwest.

The sailing hasn’t been so smooth since record flooding on the Mississippi River and related issues around the home stadium of the Quad-Cities River Bandits have impacted the start of the 60th season of competition for the Quad-Cities franchise.

"This one kind of put me to the test a bit. It’s been a challenge for everyone involved, from the staff at Quad-Cities to the Astros players who have been road warriors," Nussbaum said. "It’s taken a lot of hard work from a lot of people to get to this point."

Until this week, that work gave the River Bandits an opportunity to continue to play baseball as scheduled.

Legwork by the Quad-Cities front office, cooperation from other Midwest League clubs who provided either a place for games to be played or altered plans when competing against the River Bandits made it all work.

Cooperation from parent clubs and communication with the city of Davenport helped facilitate the seemingly endless string of changing plans that all parties have dealt with so far this season.

But while the rest of the Midwest League plays today and the river slowly recedes, the River Bandits will practice on their home field as clean-up in and around the stadium continues.

The facility could not have been readied to host a three-game series against Great Lakes that was scheduled to begin Thursday and with no available facility that parent clubs of both teams could agree on, it was Nussbaum who canceled the series between the two division-leading teams after consultation with Minor League Baseball president Pat O’Connor.

"That was a tough thing to do, but there was no other alternative. I’m very disappointed in losing the three games, that’s something we never want to do," Nussbaum said.

"And, from a baseball standpoint, it had the makings of a great series between two teams that have been playing very well which makes it even more difficult."

Nussbaum, who has been involved in conference calls with team and city officials since before the start of the season, believes the situation is one that all involved parties can learn from.

"As challenging as this has been, I do believe there are positives that can come out of it," Nussbaum said. "The city of Davenport has learned a lot about our business, and they showed they knew a lot as well, which is important to us. We’ve generally seen a cooperative spirit, both from the city and from the organizations within our league, and that’s a good thing."

Nussbaum has also learned what his predecessor of 28 years, George Spelius, realized.

The Quad-Cities franchise is in a unique situation given the location of a ballpark that has been recognized as the best minor-league stadium in the country.

"The river, one of the things that makes it so special, it’s not going anywhere, and from time to time we will have to deal with it the best we can," Nussbaum said.

In the past, before permanent flood protection was installed at Modern Woodmen Park, games forced out of the riverfront stadium by flooding in 1993 and 2001 were moved to alternate fields in the Quad-Cities.

Diamonds at Brady Street Stadium, North Scott High School and Black Hawk College served as temporary home fields for River Bandits teams.

This year, Great Lakes’ parent club, the Dodgers, had issues with the River Bandits’ hopes of playing this week at Augustana College. They could have agreed to that, but chose not to, which by rule they are entitled to do.

"I feel like the chance to move games like that, those days are gone," Nussbaum said. "Because of the investments major-league teams are making in player personnel, games just aren’t going to be played on fields that don’t meet professional standards."

Those standards extend beyond the white lines, addressing everything from the brightness of the lights to the availability of clubhouses connected to dugouts and a laundry list of other details.

Nussbaum said that adds to the challenges presented, both in this case and in general when it comes to moving games away from a Midwest League field.

"The standards affiliated minor-league teams work with are well defined and part of our responsibility to the major-league organizations we work with," Nussbaum said. "Far be it for me to criticize someone else’s facilities. We have our own challenges in meeting those standards that our teams are working on to meet."

And while that work continues, Nussbaum looks forward to the River Bandits’ expected return to Modern Woodmen Park on May 24 and his own visit to the Quad-Cities later this season.

"I brought my grandson out to a game last season, stayed at the Blackhawk, walked to the ballpark and enjoyed the downtown and a ride with my grandson on the Ferris Wheel at a game," Nussbaum said. "I’m looking forward to doing that again. It’s a great place."

And when that happens, Nussbaum knows things will be getting back to a preferred flavor of "vanilla" again at the Midwest League office.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0