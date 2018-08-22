Bandits fall on walk-off
Eddie Silva hit a three-run walk-off home run in the ninth inning to give the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers a 6-5 win over the Quad-Cities River Bandits Wednesday night at Fox Cities Stadium.
Wisconsin held a 3-2 lead through five innings before the River Bandits scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning, thanks to a pair of sacrifice flies.
The lead held until the ninth inning, when Silva's home run came with one out in the inning.
Jonathan Lacroix led the Bandits offense, going 2-for-5 with an RBI. Willy Collado (1-4) took the loss while Matt Hardy (5-1) grabbed the win.
Prior to Wednesday's game, Houston promoted River Bandits reliever Brandon Feldmann to high-A Buies Creek.
The right hander from Washington, Missouri, went 0-1 with seven saves in eight opportunities to go with a 1.64 ERA in 23 appearances out of the Quad-Cities bullpen. He struck out 44 batters and walked 11 over 33 innings.
No corresponding roster move has been announced.
LumberKings win in extras
Billy Cooke scored on a wild pitch and the Clinton LumberKings beat the Burlington Bees 3-2 Wednesday night at Community Field.
Cooke started the 10th inning on second base and advanced to third on a ground out from Matt Sanders. After Keegan McGovern was called out on strikes, Andrew Wantz threw a wild pitch, allowing Cooke to score.
The LumberKings held a 2-1 lead heading into the ninth thanks to a two-run single from Cooke in the second inning.
Burlington tied the game on a sacrifice fly from Orlando Martinez scored Cam Williams, who led off the inning with a triple.
Kyle Wilcox (4-3) took the win while Andrew Wantz (1-1) took the loss.