Bandits fall to Timber Rattlers
The Quad-Cities River Bandits couldn't overcome an early deficit in a 6-3 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Sunday at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton, Wisconsin, snapping a five-game winning streak.
Wisconsin took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run double by David Fry off starter Mark Moclair (0-1). Jeremy Pena put the Bandits on the board with a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning but Wisconsin struck for three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Brice Turang hit an RBI double, then Chad McClanahan hit a two-run single to up the lead to 5-1.
Down 6-1, the Bandits cut into the lead with runs in the seventh and eighth inning but couldn't claw back any further.
LumberKings postponed
Sunday's Midwest League series finale between Clinton and Beloit was postponed because of inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the LumberKings return to Pohlman Field in May. A specific date and time have not yet been determined.
Clinton continues its road trip tonight, sending Alberto Guerrero (0-0, 9.00 ERA) to the mound in a 6:30 p.m. game at Peoria.