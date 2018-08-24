Bandits' offense quiet in loss
The Quad-Cities River Bandits were held to just two hits in a 3-0 loss to Burlington Friday night at Community Field.
The Bandits were held hitless until a lead-off double from Jonathan Lacroix in the top of the seventh inning off of reliever Mayky Perez. Burlington starter Jose Soriano (1-6) pitched five innings, walking three and striking out six to grab the win.
Burlington took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run single from Keinner Pina, then extended its lead on a home run from Tim Millard in the fourth inning.
Edgardo Sandoval (1-3) took the loss.
Pitcher Carlos Hiraldo has been added to the River Bandits roster.
The left hander made three appearances for Quad-Cities in April, not allowing an earned run in 6.2 innings.
He has since made two appearances in June at Double-A Corpus Christi and has been at short-season Tri-City since June 17. In 43.1 innings of work in the New York-Penn League, Hiraldo is 4-0 with a 3.32 earned run average.
Clinton rally falls short
Clinton tried to muster a late rally but it fell one run short in a 4-3 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Friday night at Ashford University Field.
Clinton trailed 2-1 into the seventh inning before Connor Hoover hit an RBI single to tie the game. Wisconsin responded in the top of the eighth inning as Chad McClanahan hit a two-run single to give the Timber Rattlers the lead.
The LumberKings cut into the lead on an RBI single from Matt Sanders but Zach Scott struck out to end the game. Michael Petersen (2-1) took the win while Adonis De La Cruz (3-4) took the loss.