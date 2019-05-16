Bandits offense goes off
The Quad-Cities River Bandits hit four home runs and Marty Costes drove in seven as the Bandits routed the Peoria Chiefs 21-1 Thursday at Dozer Park.
Despite the offensive explosion, the Bandits squandered an opportunity by grounding into a double play with the bases loaded in the top of the first, allowing Peoria to take a 1-0 lead on a home run from Brady Whalen.
After Costes tied the game with an RBI single in the third inning, the Bandits scored nine runs in the fourth inning to blow the game open.
The Bandits added two more runs in the fifth, then started using the long ball to pad their lead. Jeremy Pena hit a home run in the sixth inning, Michael Wielansky hit his first of the season in the seventh, then Costes and David Hensley both went deep in the ninth inning.
Costes became the first River Bandits player to collect seven RBIs in a game since Daz Cameron on April 28, 2017. Pena finished a single short of the cycle and Trey Dawson reached base five times.
Clinton rally falls short
The Clinton LumberKings scored runs in four of the last five innings but it wasn't enough as they fell 5-4 to the Cedar Rapids Kernels at LumberKings Stadium.
The LumberKings fell behind 5-0, giving up a three-run home run to Jared Akins in the first inning, then allowing a two-run home run to Ben Rodriguez in the third inning, both coming off Clinton starter Chris Vallimont (2-3).
Clinton got on the board in the fifth inning on an RBI ground out from Connor Scott, then cut the lead to 5-3 on solo home runs from Thomas Jones in the seventh inning and Will Banfield in the eighth inning.
Christopher Torres cut the lead to 5-4 with an RBI ground out in the ninth inning before Zach Scott grounded out to end the game and the tying run on third base.
— Staff report