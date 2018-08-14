Q-C pitches third straight shutout
The Quad-Cities River Bandits pitching staff extended its scoreless innings streak to 30 on Tuesday in a 5-0 Midwest League victory in Cedar Rapids, the team's third straight shutout to close out a four-game home-and-home series with the Kernels.
Bryan Abreu moved to 4-0 with six scoreless innings, striking out 10 while allowing four hits and one walk. Humberto Castellanos and Hansel Paulino closed out the five-hit shutout victory, the Bandits' 16th shutout of the season.
The pitching staff got a boost offensively from Logan Mattix, Miguelangel Sierra and Colton Shaver. Mattix hit a two-run double in the second inning, Sierra hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Shaver added a solo shot in the sixth.
Clinton 5, Peoria 3: Keegan McGovern hit a go-ahead grand slam in the third inning and the LumberKings did not look back to earn a series split Tuesday at Dozer Park in Peoria.
The Chiefs used a pair of homers and an RBI double in the first and second innings to jump out to an early 3-0 lead.
Johnny Adams opened the bottom of the third with a single and after a pair of two-out walks McGovern delivered his slam to right field to give Clinton the lead.
Marvin Gorgas earned his sixth win with three scoreless innings of relief.