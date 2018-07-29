Bandits post another shutout
The pitching staff for the Quad-Cities River Bandits continues to stymie teams as the Bandits beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 6-0 Sunday at Perfect Game Field, recording their league-leading 12th shutout of the season.
Parker Mushinski, Luis Garcia and Tanner Duncan combined to allow just two hits, though they did walk 10 batters in the game. Garcia (3-2) earned the win while Jordan Balazovic (5-2) took the loss for the Kernels.
The Bandits struck for four runs in the first inning. Marty Costes led off the game with a single, followed up by a single from Seth Beer, extending Beer's hitting streak to 15 games.
Colton Shaver followed that up with a two-run triple to put the Bandits on the board. Alfredo Angarita brought home Shaver with a double, then scored on a single by Ruben Castro to put the Bandits up 4-0.
The Bandits added to their lead with runs in the sixth and eighth innings. Shaver led the offense, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Clinton knocked around in loss
Clinton pitching got knocked around Sunday by the Peoria Chiefs in a 12-3 loss at Ashford University Field.
The LumberKings allowed 17 hits to the Chiefs, allowing at least two hits to seven players in the Peoria lineup.
Elehuris Montero led the charge, going 4 for 5 with four doubles and two RBIs while Yariel Gonzalez went 2 for 4 with a home run and 3 RBIs for the Chiefs.
Randy Bell (2-4) took the loss for Clinton, allowing 11 hits and seven runs, including two home runs in six innings. Johan Oviedo (7-7) took the win for Peoria, allowing five hits and striking out four in five innings.
Keegan McGovern led the offense for Clinton, going 2 for 4 with one RBI.