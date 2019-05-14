Bandits cruise to win over Kernels
The Quad-Cities River Bandits put up five runs in the fifth inning en route to an 11-2 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels Tuesday at Perfect Game Field. The win is the 13th in their last 15 games for Quad-Cities, whose 11 runs is a new season high.
The Bandits jumped out on top in the first inning. With one out, Enmanuel Valdez hit a double, then moved to third on a ground ball from Jeremy Pena. With runners on the corners, Cedar Rapids pitcher Luis Rijo's pick-off throw was wild, allowing Valdez to score.
The Kernels score an unearned run in the bottom of the second to tie the game before the Bandits took the lead for good in the third inning, thanks to an RBI single from Cesar Salazar.
The Bandits loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the fifth, scoring on a sacrifice fly from Scott Schreiber, an error by Gabe Snyder, and a bases loaded walk by Michael Wielansky to up the score to 5-1. Austin Dennis recorded one of his four hits in the inning to drive in two more runs.
Valdez upped the lead to 10-1 with his third home run of the season, a three-run shot, in the top of the seventh.
Bandits pitchers struck out 14 hitters in the game and Cody Deason (2-1) earned his second straight win.
Clinton's game postponed
The Clinton LumberKings game against the Burlington Bees was postponed due to rain. The two teams will meet for a doubleheader today beginning at 5 p.m.