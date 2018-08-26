Bandits set record in loss
The Quad-Cities River Bandits set a new minor league baseball record for strikeouts in a season in a 4-2 loss to the Burlington Bees Sunday afternoon at Community Field.
The River Bandits struck out 16 batters and now have 1,429 strikeouts on the season, breaking the previous record of 1,421 set by the Durham Bulls last season.
However, the Bandits also walked nine batters in the loss.
Burlington took a 2-0 lead in the second inning thanks to a pair of doubles and a wild pitch from starter Bryan Abreu.
Burlington upped its lead to 3-0 before the Bandits scored in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI triple from Scott Schreiber.
But walks allowed Burlington to reclaim a three-run lead as Carlos Hiraldo walked in a run with the bases loaded.
Abreu (4-1) took the loss while Oliver Ortega (4-5) recorded the win. Schreiber went 2 for 3 and Jonathan Lacroix went 2 for 4 with a triple to lead the Bandits offensively.
LumberKings lose in extras
After rallying to send the game to extra innings, the Clinton LumberKings fell 3-2 in 10 innings to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Sunday at Ashford University Field.
With Chad McClanahan starting the inning at second base, Marvin Gorgas intentionally walked Gilbert Lara but then threw two wild pitches, allowing McClanahan to score for the Timber Rattlers.
The LumberKings trailed 2-1 after a home run from Eddie Silva in the top of the ninth inning before Matt Sanders hit his second home run of the game in the bottom of the frame.
Sanders hit his first home run in the first inning to give Clinton the lead before Tristen Lutz tied the game with a RBI double.
Gorgas (6-4) took the loss while Clayton Andrews (6-0) grabbed the win.