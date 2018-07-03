Bandits suspended in sixth
Tuesday's game between the Quad-Cities River Bandits and the Beloit Snappers was suspended due to a power outage at Pohlman Field in the bottom of the sixth inning, tied 1-1.
The game will be resumed at a later date.
The Bandits took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a double from David Hensley, scoring Scott Schreiber.
Beloit tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI triple from Mickey McDonald.
Clinton pulls away late
Thanks to a pair of runs in the ninth inning, the Clinton LumberKings grabbed a 5-3 win over Kane County Tuesday at Northwestern Medicine Field.
Clinton took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI double from Zach Scott, then added two runs in the fifth inning.
Kane County countered with a pair in the bottom of the frame before Clinton added two runs in the 9th. Kane County added a run in the bottom of the inning but got no closer.
Ryan Costello went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs while Scott went 3 for 4 with a double.
Yan Sanchez went 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead the Cougars.
Clay Chandler (5-1) allowed four hits and struck out seven in 5⅓ innings to grab the win while Collin Kober pitched two innings to earn the save.
Jeff Bain (7-3) took the loss for Kane County, allowing eight hits while striking out seven.