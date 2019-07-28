Bandits swept in doubleheader
Nick Osborne hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning of the nightcap to lift the Beloit Snappers to a 4-3 win over the Quad-Cities River Bandits, part of a doubleheader sweep after the Snappers won the opener 4-1 Sunday at Pohlman Field.
Osborne's blast came after Freudis Nova gave the Bandits a 3-2 lead with an RBI single in the top of the inning.
Nova also had an RBI double in the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-1 after Beloit's Joseph Pena hit an RBI single in the first inning. John Jones gave the Snappers the lead back with a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning before the Bandits tied the game on a sacrifice fly from Ramiro Rodriguez in the top of the seventh.
Osborne's home run came off of Garrett Gayle (0-1), while Josh Reagan (3-1) earned the win for Beloit after blowing his second save of the year.
The Bandits gave up three runs in the fifth inning of the opener, digging too big a hole to climb out of.
Payton Squier hit a two-run double off Quad-Cities starter Jose Alberto Rivera (5-4), then Osborne hit a sacrifice fly to give the Snappers a 4-1 lead.
Beloit took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning on a wild pitch by Rivera that allowed Max Schuemann to score. David Hensley tied the game with his sixth home run of the season in the third inning.
Rafael Kelly (4-3) earned the win for Beloit.
Clinton snaps skid
The Clinton LumberKings snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-0 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels Sunday at Perfect Game Field.
The LumberKings did most of their damage in the first inning, scoring three runs, the first coming on a wild pitch by Cedar Rapids starter Austin Schulfer with the bases loaded.
Will Banfield followed that up with a sacrifice fly, then Evan Edwards hit an RBI single to cap the scoring in the inning.
Thomas Jones upped the lead to 4-0 with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, then homered in the sixth, his ninth of the season.
Remey Reed pitched seven and two-thirds scoreless innings, striking out eight, lowering his ERA for the season to 0.48. Schulfer (6-5) took the loss for the Kernels.