The grounds crew at Modern Woodmen Park spray down the dirt around home plate as the Bandits logo is painted on the grass, Thursday, April 6, 2017, before their opening night game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

Bandits swept in doubleheader

Nick Osborne hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning of the nightcap to lift the Beloit Snappers to a 4-3 win over the Quad-Cities River Bandits, part of a doubleheader sweep after the Snappers won the opener 4-1 Sunday at Pohlman Field.

Osborne's blast came after Freudis Nova gave the Bandits a 3-2 lead with an RBI single in the top of the inning.

Nova also had an RBI double in the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-1 after Beloit's Joseph Pena hit an RBI single in the first inning. John Jones gave the Snappers the lead back with a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning before the Bandits tied the game on a sacrifice fly from Ramiro Rodriguez in the top of the seventh.

Osborne's home run came off of Garrett Gayle (0-1), while Josh Reagan (3-1) earned the win for Beloit after blowing his second save of the year.

The Bandits gave up three runs in the fifth inning of the opener, digging too big a hole to climb out of.

Payton Squier hit a two-run double off Quad-Cities starter Jose Alberto Rivera (5-4), then Osborne hit a sacrifice fly to give the Snappers a 4-1 lead.

Beloit took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning on a wild pitch by Rivera that allowed Max Schuemann to score. David Hensley tied the game with his sixth home run of the season in the third inning.

Rafael Kelly (4-3) earned the win for Beloit.

Clinton snaps skid

The Clinton LumberKings snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-0 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels Sunday at Perfect Game Field.

The LumberKings did most of their damage in the first inning, scoring three runs, the first coming on a wild pitch by Cedar Rapids starter Austin Schulfer with the bases loaded.

Will Banfield followed that up with a sacrifice fly, then Evan Edwards hit an RBI single to cap the scoring in the inning.

Thomas Jones upped the lead to 4-0 with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, then homered in the sixth, his ninth of the season.

Remey Reed pitched seven and two-thirds scoreless innings, striking out eight, lowering his ERA for the season to 0.48. Schulfer (6-5) took the loss for the Kernels.

