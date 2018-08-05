Big inning sinks Bandits
The Quad-Cities River Bandits gave up six runs in the seventh inning en route to an 8-7 loss to the Peoria Chiefs Sunday at Dozer Park.
The Bandits scored a run in each of the first and second innings to take a 2-1 lead and held a 5-2 lead after four innings, scoring a pair of runs on wild pitches from Peoria starter Paul Balestrieri.
The Chiefs rallied in the seventh inning, with the six runs capped by a three-run home run from Luken Baker that put Peoria up 8-5.
The Bandits rallied in the ninth on a two-run home run from Colton Shaver but Fabian Blanco shut the door out of the bullpen.
Hansel Paulino (0-1) was hit with the win while Zach Prendergast (6-2) took the win.
LumberKings settle for DH split
The Clinton LumberKings won their nightcap with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-0 to salvage a doubleheader split after losing the opener 5-2 at Ashford University Field.
Ariel Sandoval went 1 for 3 with a home run and Keegan McGovern went 2 for 3 with an RBI to pace the Clinton offense in the second game as the LumberKings scored a run in each of the first three innings.
Steven Moyers (4-0) took the win while Nelson Hernandez (10-7) was hit with the loss in the nightcap.
In the opener, Wisconsin took a 2-0 lead on a Tristen Lutz home run in the first inning. The Timber Rattlers added a run in both the third and fourth innings to pull away and held a 5-0 lead before Clinton scored a pair in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Juan Camacho led the Clinton offense, going 3 for 3 while Zach Scott went 2 for 2 and Johnny Adams went 1 for 3 with a home run.
Carlos Herrera (2-6) took the win while Clay Chandler (6-3) was given the loss.