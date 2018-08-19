Kane County 3, Clinton 2: Yan Sanchez delivered an RBI single in the 10th inning to give the Cougars a walk-off victory over the LumberKings on Sunday at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva, Ill.
The LumberKings have now lost three straight games and five straight series.
The Cougars jumped out in front early on a two-run home run by Eudy Ramos off Clinton starter Tyler Jackson. Meanwhile, Kane County starter Franklyn Soriano cruised through six scoreless innings.
Carlos Hernandez replaced Soriano on the mound in the top of the seventh and did not record an out while loading the bases before exiting. Juan Camacho, who opened the inning with a single, scored on a groundout and Onil Pena singled home Zach Scott to tie the score at 2-2.
Clinton had another scoring chance in the 10th with runners at first and second with nobody out but failed to score a run.