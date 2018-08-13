CEDAR RAPIDS — Chad Donato allowed only two hits in seven innings of work as the Quad-Cities River Bandits shut out the Cedar Rapids Kernels for the second straight night.
Tanner Duncan finished up to give the Bandits a 3-0 win at Memorial Stadium one night after a 5-0 conquest at Modern Woodman Park in Davenport.
Donato allowed only three baserunners while winning his third consecutive start. Duncan allowed a pair of hits but no runs in two innings to register his fifth save.
The River Bandits got all the runs they needed in the top of the sixth when catcher Cesar Salazar slammed his first home run of the season over the right-field fence.
The Bandits added two insurance runs in the ninth when Marty Costes singled in Salazar, then scored on a triple by Jonathan Lacroix.
Peoria 4, Clinton 0: Jake Dahlberg hurled a complete-game shutout for Peoria.
Dahlberg scattered eight hits and did not walk a batter while striking out six in improving his season record to 2-1.
Nolan Gorman drove in half of the Chiefs’ runs with an RBI single in the third and a sacrifice fly in the seventh. J.R. Davis drove in the first run with a double in the third before scoring on Gorman’s hit. Julio Rodriguez plated the other Peoria run with a sixth-inning single.