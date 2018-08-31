Donato shines as Bandits take series
Chad Donato struck out 11 in six shutout innings and the Quad-Cities River Bandits beat the LumberKings 6-1 on Friday night at Ashford University Field in Clinton.
Donato allowed just two hits as he moved to 6-0 on the season. Q-C jumped out to the lead with a three-run fourth inning highlighted by a two-run single by David Hensley.
Chandler Taylor followed that up with his ninth home run of the season in the fifth for a 4-0 Bandits lead. Taylor finished his night 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and two runs scored as Q-C won the series 2-1.
Miguelangel Sierra tacked on a two-run single in the eighth for Quad-Cities, which returns home for its final series of the regular season beginning today against Peoria.
Ariel Sandoval drove in the lone run for Clinton with a single in the bottom of the seventh. Clinton loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth but Johnny Adams grounded out to end the threat and the game.