Fifth inning sinks Bandits
Home runs from Gleyvin Pineda and Livan Soto in the fifth inning led the Burlington Bees to a 5-3 win over the Quad-Cities River Bandits Sunday at Community Field.
The Bandits took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning on a two-run home run from Scott Schreiber but Burlington struck with the two home runs in the fifth inning.
Pineda hit a solo shot and Soto's blast drove in three runs, both coming off starter Brett Conine (0-1).
Burlington's Francisco Del Valle added a solo home run in the sixth inning.
King powers Cougars to win
Alex King hit a three-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning to lead the Kane County Cougars to a 4-3 win over the Clinton LumberKings Sunday at Ashford University Field.
Clinton took a lead in the second inning on an RBI single from Bubba Hollins in the second inning and upped the lead to 2-0 on an RBI single from Jerar Encarnacion in the fifth inning.
Kane County cut the lead in half on an RBI double from Geraldo Perdomo in the sixth inning but Encarnacion added his second RBI with a single in the seventh inning.
Chester Pimentel (1-0) grabbed the win in relief while Tyler Jones (0-1) took the loss after blowing the save in the eighth inning.
