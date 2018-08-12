LumberKings fall late
A one-out single from Nolan Gorman drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as the Peoria Chiefs beat the Clinton LumberKings 2-1 Sunday at Dozer Park.
The run came off of LumberKings reliever Adonis De La Cruz (3-3), who took the loss, while Robbie Gordon (1-0), grabbed the win for Peoria.
The Chiefs took a 1-0 lead on a home run from Luken Baker in the fourth inning. Clinton quickly answered with a home run from Dimas Ojeda in the fifth inning to tie the game.
Ojeda went 2 for 4 with a double and a home run for the LumberKings.
The LumberKings were limited to just four hits while Peoria rattled off 10 hits, led by Gorman, who went 3 for 4. Peoria struck out 10 batters while Clinton pitchers combined to strike out just two.