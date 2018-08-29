LumberKings jump out early on Bandits
The Clinton LumberKings scored a pair of runs in the first and second innings en route to an 8-3 win over the Quad-Cities River Bandits Wednesday night at Ashford University Field.
Keegan McGovern opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning, his 12th home run of the season.
Rainis Silva kept the offense going with an RBI double in the second inning, scoring on an RBI single from Joseph Rosa.
The Bandits countered with a two-run home run from Cesar Salazar in the third inning and had the lead at 5-3 after five innings.
Clinton put the game away late, scoring a run on an RBI single from McGovern in the seventh inning, then scoring two more runs in the eighth inning on a two-run double from Zach Scott.
McGovern went 2 for 3 on the night for CLinton while David Hensley paced the Bandits with a 2 for 3 night as well.
Randy Bell (3-4) earned the win for Clinton while Leovanny Rodriguez (4-7) took the loss.