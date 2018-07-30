LumberKings rally, win in extras
Onil Pena hit a run-scoring triple with one out in the ninth inning to tie the game, then Dimas Ojeda hit an RBI single in the 11th inning to give the Clinton LumberKings a 4-3 win over the Peoria Chiefs at Ashford University Field.
Peoria took a lead in the third inning on a two-run home run from Yariel Gonzalez, his 10th of the season.
Clinton quickly responded in the bottom of the frame. Joseph Rosa hit an RBI single to drive in Johnny Adams, then Keegan McGovern drove in a run with a one-out ground out to tie the game.
Peoria retook the lead in the fourth inning with Rayder Ascanio scoring on a error by pitcher Ryne Inman.
Adonis De La Cruz (3-2) took the win for Clinton, pitching one inning of relief, while C.J. Saylor (0-2) was hit with the loss after Fabian Blanco blew his fourth save of the year.