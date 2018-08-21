Pitching strong again for Bandits
After allowing a first-inning run, the Quad-Cities River Bandits pitching staff locked it down in a 6-1 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Fox Cities Stadium.
The River Bandits recorded 13 strikeouts, four from starter Luis Garcia, and allowed only four hits.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, the Bandits took the lead in the second inning, loading the bases and scoring two runs on a throwing error from Nelson Hernandez.
The Bandits added to their lead in the third inning with four runs, highlighted by a two-run home run from Michael Papierski.
Prior to Tuesday's game, the Astros promoted infielder Colton Shaver to high-A Buies Creek.
The River Bandits' leader with 15 home runs and 50 RBI was batting .223.
His roster spot has been filled by infielder Trey Dawson, a 15th-round selection in this year's draft from Kentucky who hit .232 in 43 games at short-season Tri-City.
Big innings sink LumberKings
The Clinton LumberKings allowed two separate five-run innings in a 10-6 loss to the Burlington Bees Tuesday night at Community Field.
After Clinton took the lead in the third inning on a bases loaded walk to Ariel Sandoval, Burlington responded with five-run bottom of the frame, highlighted by a two-run home run from Orlando Martinez.
Clinton scored three runs in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 5-4 but Burlington responded with five more runs in the seventh inning, the big hit coming on a three-run triple from Keinner Pina.
Clinton scored two runs in the top of the ninth but couldn't finish the rally.