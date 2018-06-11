PEORIA — The Quad-Cities River Bandits got plenty of runners on base Monday in an afternoon game at Dozer Park.
Getting any of them home was the problem.
The Bandits left 10 men on base as they fell by a 1-0 score for the second time in the past five days and dropped two games behind Peoria in the race for the final playoff spot in the Midwest League’s Western Division.
Peoria scored the only run of the game against Quad-Cities starting pitcher Jairo Solis in the first inning. Irving Lopez walked and scored on a one-out triple by Elehuris Montero. Solis recovered to strike out the next two batters.
Peoria starter Jesus Cruz held the Bandits to just two hits in five innings to claim his first win of the season. Alvaro Seijas worked the last four innings for his first save.
The Bandits, who collected seven hits, got a runner as far as second base in each of the last five innings but couldn’t get any of them home.
Quad-Cities returns home for the start of a six-game homestand tonight, hosting the Clinton LumberKings, who are 3 games ahead of them in the standings.
Kane County 7, Clinton 3: Kane County jumped in front with a pair of two-run home runs in the second inning and that was all the Cougars needed to hold off the LumberKings at Riverview Stadium.
Ernie De La Trinidad gave Kane County the lead with his two-run shot and Tim Susnara’s first homer of the season made it 4-0.
The Cougars then added single runs in the fourth, seventh and eighth innings to make a winner of starter Jeff Bain, who struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings of work.
Clinton scored a run in the second on Eugene Helder’s double and added two more in the eighth on RBI singles by Dimas Ojeda and Billy Cooke.