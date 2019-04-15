Quad-Cities 7, Cedar Rapids 2: The Quad-Cities River Bandits opened a three-game series as the home team in Cedar Rapids with a victory Monday night.
The Bandits, who had a five-game winning streak snapped Sunday, have now won six of seven Midwest League games.
Shawn Dubin was excellent on the mound for the Bandits, allowing just one hit and striking out seven in six innings to earn his first win.
Emmanuel Valdez hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning for Q-C, and Marty Costes added a solo shot to lead off the botton of the sixth. Jonathan Lacroix added a two-run triple in the seventh before scoring on a Costes RBI single to put the Bandits up 7-0.
The Kernels finally got on the board in the ninth on a two-run homer by Trey Cabbage.
The River Bandits made their second roster move of the season prior to the series against the Kernels, which was originally scheduled to be played in Davenport but was relocated because of Mississippi River flooding.
Pitcher Brett Daniels was transferred to Double-A Corpus Christi after making one appearance out of the River Bandits bullpen in an April 6 game at Burlington.
He has been replaced on the River Bandits roster by right-handed pitcher Jojanse Torres, a 2018 free-agent signing out of the Dominican Republic who went 1-2 with a 2.20 ERA in 13 appearances in the Dominican Summer League where he struck out 48 batters in 41 innings of work.
Clinton 8, Peoria 7: A five-run third inning helped the LumberKings earn a Midwest League win in Peoria on Monday.
Jerar Encarnacion, Will Banfield and Bubba Hollins recorded RBI doubles in the big inning that put Clinton up 8-4 after three innings. The Chiefs got it close but couldn't put across the tying run.
Encarnacion also homered in the first as part of his 3-for-5, three-RBI day.
— Staff report