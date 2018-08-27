Quad-Cities 4, Burlington 1: A day after setting the minor league record for most strikeouts in a season, Quad-Cities added to the total Monday.
The trio of Luis Garcia, Willy Collado and Humberto Castellanos combined to strike out 16 Burlington hitters in the Bandits' victory at Community Field.
Garcia (7-2) collected the win with six innings of work. He yielded just four hits, one run and fanned eight. Collado had five strikeouts in two innings of work and Castellanos fanned the side in the ninth to get his fourth save.
The Bandits, who salvaged a four-game split with the Bees, recorded nine hits. David Hensley had a pair of doubles, and Jonathan Lacroix came off the bench to deliver a triple and ninth-inning home run.
Cesar Salazar drove in two runs for Quad-Cities, which has today off before starting its final road series of the regular season Wednesday in Clinton.
Wisconsin 5, Clinton 0: Milwaukee pitcher Zach Davies, making a rehab start for Wisconsin, tossed a complete game shutout Monday night at Ashford University Stadium.
Davies, who hasn't made a start for the Brewers since May 29 because of shoulder and back injuries, struck out six and walked zero in an 86-pitch outing for the Timber Rattlers. He allowed seven hits, but was helped by four double plays.
Davies, who is 2-5 in eight major league starts this season, is eligible to return to the Brewers as early as Sunday.
KJ Harrison was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Wisconsin. Clinton's Onil Pena collected three hits.
The LumberKings open a three-game series Wednesday at home against Quad-Cities.