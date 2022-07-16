Near no-hitter lets Bandits split

Adrian Alcantara crafted a gem when the Quad Cities River Bandits needed it most Saturday night.

Carrying a no-hitter one out into the final inning of a seven-inning nightcap, Alcantara settled for a two-hit 7-0 victory over Great Lakes as Quad Cities split a Midwest League doubleheader at Modern Woodmen Park.

"It felt so good. Everything felt good," said Alcantara, saying his slider and change-up proved very effective.

The Loons, held to three hits by Rylan Kaufman and Ruben Ramirez, won a 1-0 duel in the opener before Alcantara led Quad Cities to end a five-game losing streak.

"If you like pitching, what a night," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. "Couldn't be prouder of those guys and of how all of our pitchers are coming on."

Alcantara didn’t give up a hit until Alex DeJesus dropped a single into right field after Jorbit Vivas struck out to open the seventh.

After receiving an ovation from the crowd of 5,099, the 6-foot-1 right-hander from the Dominican Republic surrendered a single to left by Jose Ramos before finishing the complete game with his sixth and seventh strikeouts of the night.

"I had him all last season (at low-A Columbia) and that was the best I've seen him. He was there with his delivery on every single pitch," Conrad said. "That had to be a great feeling. He had to feel like he was in the zone. Really impressive."

Alcantara retired the first 13 batters he faced before Imanol Vargas reached on a one-out walk in the top of the fifth inning.

Vargas was the only batter to reach until DeJesus singled.

The River Bandits clubbed four doubles in the deciding six-run third inning, sending 11 batters to the plate in an inning when Alcantara first realized he hadn't allowed a baserunner.

"I didn't think about it until then. I went down to the bullpen and somebody said something," Alcantara said. "I just kept working."

The first of the doubles, by Diego Hernandez, followed Cam Williams reaching on a leadoff walk and preceded Peyton Wilson reaching when he was hit by a pitch.

Back-to-back two-run doubles by Herard Gonzalez and Kale Emshoff put the Quad Cities on the board and chased Loons starter Lael Lockhart from the game.

Gonzalez rattled his two-base hit off the base of the wall in left center before Emshoff followed by driving a ball that Great Lakes center fielder Ismael Alcantara misread off the bat beyond his reach on the warning track in center.

Juan Carlos Negret greeted reliever Antonio Knowles by reaching on an infield single before Dillan Shrum extended the River Bandits’ lead to 6-0.

"We hit a lot of balls hard and it was good to bunch some together," Conrad said. "The sky at twilight here can make it tough and we got under a few balls that gave them some trouble. We've had times like that, too. Tonight, it worked in our favor."

The River Bandits’ shutout came after one swing of the bat was all it took for Great Lakes to win a 1-0 decision in the opener, just the second time Quad Cities has been shut out in 85 games this season.

The Loons mustered just three hits off of the River Bandits’ Kaufman and Ramirez, but a leadoff home run by Ramos in the top of the fourth inning gave Great Lakes the only run it needed.

Ramos drove a pitch from Kaufman out of the park just to the left of the batter’s eye in center field.

Unable to muster more than one baserunner in any of the first five innings off of Great Lakes starter Nick Nastrini, the River Bandits left the bases loaded in the sixth and stranded a pair in the seventh.

A fourth-round pick of the Dodgers in the 2021 draft out of UCLA, Nastrini allowed just two hits through five innings, the first a two-out single in the bottom of the fourth inning by Negret.

Quad Cities had only four hits off of a collection of four Loons pitchers and were unable to collect any more than one in a single inning.

The River Bandits did load the bases with two outs in the sixth inning and stranded a pair of runners in the seventh but could not score.

Great Lakes reliever Ryan Sublette left the bases full in the sixth when he struck out Shrum, one of 10 strikeouts for Loons pitchers in the opener.

In the bottom of the seventh, Great Lakes closer Jeff Belge needed one pitch to record his fifth save in as many attempts, fielding a grounder by Gonzalez and throwing to first for the game’s final out.