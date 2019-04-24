With three weeks of Midwest League games on their resume, here are 10 things to know about the Quad-Cities River Bandits on the eve of their delayed home opener Friday night at Modern Woodmen Park:
1.
Pitching was expected to be an early-season strength of the Quad-Cities club, and that has proven to be the case.
One year after establishing an all-time minor-league baseball record for strikeouts in a season, River Bandits pitchers average a minor-league best 12.2 strikeouts per game.
They share the league lead with 208 Ks, but have played two fewer games than the Bowling Green team they are tied with.
2.
Consistency has been the name of the game on the mound for the River Bandits this season.
Quad-Cities pitchers have recorded a double-digit strikeout total in 16 of the team’s first 17 games.
"The pitching has been everything we expected it to be," manager Ray Hernandez said. "From one night to the next, they have shown up ready to work and have been throwing strikes the way we anticipated. It’s been a good start for those guys."
3.
The River Bandits have been playing a little defense as well.
Quad-Cities has committed only six errors through its first 17 games, tied with the Double-A Altoona Curve for the fewest in minor-league baseball.
Every other team in Class A has at least 12 errors.
The only professional team with a lower total than the River Bandits? The Milwaukee Brewers have committed just five errors so far this season.
4.
Runs have been hard to come by at times so far for Quad-Cities.
The River Bandits took the field at Peoria on Wednesday night having scored a league-low 65 runs through 17 games.
Quad-Cities has been shut out in five losses during the team’s 9-8 start.
5.
Jonathan Lacroix has been the River Bandits’ most productive hitter so far this season, carrying a .302 batting average through 15 games.
Scott Schreiber, hitting .283 through 16 games, is the only other Quad-Cities player currently batting over .260.
6.
Eight of Houston’s top 12 selections in last year’s draft are part of the current Quad-Cities roster.
That group includes infielders Jeremy Pena (3) and Scott Schreiber (9), catcher Cesar Salazar (7) and pitchers Cody Deason (5), R.J. Freure (6), Austin Hansen (8), Brett Conine (11) and Mark Moclair (12).
7.
If you were hoping to catch a glimpse of Quad-Cities pitcher Shawn Dubin, named Monday as the Midwest League pitcher of the week, you’re too late.
The right-hander was promoted Tuesday by the Astros to high-A Fayetteville, the second River Bandits pitcher promoted this season.
Pitcher Brett Daniels was promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi on April 14 but was reassigned to Quad-Cities on Wednesday, as was pitcher Joey Gonzalez.
8.
The River Bandits aren’t alone among seven Midwest League teams currently sporting a team batting average of .230 or below.
Quad-Cities is 12th in the league with its .226 team batting average but ranks ahead of three of its Western Division rivals.
The River Bandits are making contact, though. Quad-Cities batters have struck out a league-low 132 times through 17 games.
9.
Quad-Cities’ league-leading strikeout total has been a collaborative effort.
Only one River Bandits pitcher, R.J. Freure, ranks in the top 20 in the league in strikeouts. He has recorded 25 in 14.1 innings of work.
10.
Trying to generate some offense, Quad-Cities has had some success on the basepaths.
Only three Midwest League teams — all in the Eastern Division — have stolen more than the 21 bases the River Bandits have swiped through 17 games. Infielder Jeremy Pena leads the team with four steals.
Home at last: Members of River Bandits’ front-office staff are as anxious as anyone for Quad-Cities to play a home game.
"We’ve spent a lot of time preparing for the start of the season, and like always there will be some new things along with some old favorites," first-year general manager Jacqueline Holm said.
This weekend’s promotional schedule has become a blend of scheduled events and a few which were to take place during earlier games that were relocated.
Fireworks will follow Friday’s 6:30 p.m. opener, where the first 1,500 fans will receive a River Bandits magnet schedule and have a chance to win a refrigerator.
Saturday’s noon game will include free admission and the first 1,000 fans through the gates for the 5 p.m. game will receive a River Bandits pennant and have a chance to participate in a pregame Easter egg hunt on the field.
Sunday’s 1:15 p.m. game is the first Bark in the Park Day and will be preceded by autograph session with River Bandits players and followed by the team’s annual Mega Candy Drop.
Big-league return: Ten years after pitching in the Midwest League, Chicago Cubs pitcher Mike Montgomery made a rehab appearance with South Bend last week.
The first major-league player to rehab in the league this season threw 27 pitches in a two-inning start for South Bend against Great Lakes, an outing that was delayed one day so Montgomery could be with his wife was she gave birth to the couple’s child.
ALUMNI REPORT
Former Quad-Cities outfielder Stephen Piscotty is expected to reach a milestone this weekend when he plays in his 500th major-league game.
Piscotty is off to a .286 start at the plate for Oakland this season including a .423 average over his last seven games. He has hit four homers and has driven home 14 runs for the Athletics.
A supplemental first-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 2012, the Stanford product made his professional debut with Quad-Cities, hitting .295 over 55 games with the River Bandits that season.
River Bandits this week
At Clinton: today, 1 p.m.
Brett Conine faces the LumberKings’ Peyton Culbertson in today’s matinee
Clinton: Friday, 6:35 p.m.; Saturday, noon and 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
After 19 games away from home, Quad-Cities finally takes its home field
At Lake County: Tuesday-Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
OF Mitch Reeves is second in the Midwest League with a .370 average
LumberKings this week
Quad-Cities: today, 1 p.m.
The River Bandits will be the home team for the ninth time on the road in ’19
At Quad-Cities: Friday, 6:35 p.m.; Saturday, noon and 5 p.m., Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
Saturday's split doubleheader is the first ever hosted by Q-C
West Michigan: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 11 a.m.
OF Parker Meadows is among six Tigers’ top-30 prospects with the Whitecaps