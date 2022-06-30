Neuweiler, defense deliver for Bandits

Pitching and defense carried the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 4-3 win Thursday.

In the longest start by a Quad Cities pitcher this season, Charlie Neuweiler worked a career-best seven innings to earn his third win in his last four starts in the Midwest League victory over Peoria at Modern Woodmen Park.

Neuweiler allowed just one run while scattering six hits and relying on an error-free defense to help the River Bandits collect their third straight win and hand the Chiefs an eighth consecutive loss.

"When Charlie has going like he has the last few starts, he’s fun to watch," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. "He’s pitching at a pretty high level right now, pounding the zone, trusting the defense behind him. It was another good outing for him."

Neuweiler allowed more than one Chief to reach base in an inning just twice and benefited from a pair of outfield assists in each of those innings before exiting a 1-1 game.

The River Bandits secured the win by pushing three runs across in the bottom of the seventh, enough offense to withstand single runs by the Chiefs in both the eighth and ninth innings.

A run-scoring single by Peyton Wilson followed by RBI fielder's choices by Diego Hernandez and Kale Emshoff put Quad Cities ahead 4-1.

The deciding inning opened when Burle Dixon reached on a throwing error that preceded a single by Rubendy Jaquez and a walk to Tyler Tolbert that loaded the bases.

Wilson followed with a base hit up the middle to give Quad Cities a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

"We made the most it that inning. We left a few guys on, have to do better there," Conrad said, referencing the eight River Bandits who were stranded on base. "But, our pitching and defense were good enough for us to get the win. They carried us tonight."

In a pitcher’s duel from the start, a pair of two-out runs sent the River Bandits and Chiefs into the seventh inning tied at 1-1.

Quad Cities pushed its first run across in the bottom of the opening inning when Diego Hernandez reached on the first of his two doubles and scored when Morgan McCullough collected the first of his three hits.

The run on McCullough’s single to right was the only one allowed by Peoria right-hander Dionys Rodriguez in a six-inning start.

Rodriguez struck out seven and walked one batter while scattering six hits.

He stranded River Bandits in scoring position in the fourth and fifth innings, leaving McCullough on third after he reached on a leadoff triple in the fourth and using his sixth strikeout to keep Hernandez on second after he doubled with two outs in the fifth.

Neuweiler, who evened his record at 5-5, surrendered only one run as well, a two-out solo homer in the top of the sixth.

The Chiefs’ Osvaldo Tovalin evened the score at 1-1 with a blast to right center.

Neuweiler returned to work the seventh and gave up a leadoff double to LJ Jones but retired the next three batters he faced.

A pair of inning-ending outfield assists denied Peoria early scoring opportunities.

Dixon’s throw from left arrived in time for Emshoff behind the plate to tag out Mike Antico at home following a third-inning single by Tyler Reichenborn.

An inning later, right fielder Parker Bates’ throw to Jaquez denied Jones third base as he tried to advance following a single by Carlos Soto.

"Guys are making good decisions in the outfield," Conrad said. "They’re making throws to the right base and the work that they’ve put in this season is paying off in games. It’s what we’ve hoped to see and it’s finally starting to make a difference."

