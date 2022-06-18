Neuweiler, Marquez deliver for Bandits

The timing couldn’t have been better.

Charlie Neuweiler and Emilio Marquez gave the rest of the Quad Cities River Bandits pitching staff the night off Saturday, combining on a five-hitter in a 6-1 Midwest League victory over South Bend at Modern Woodmen Park.

With a crowd of 5,957 looking on, Neuweiler put together his second straight six-inning start and Marquez followed with three shutout innings to give Quad Cities its fourth victory in its last six games.

"This is what we’re capable of, a good team win and we expect more of that the rest of the season," Neuweiler said. "To go six two times in a row, that’s big. I got a taste of what that takes in my last start (at Peoria last Sunday), and I was able to carry that into this game."

Equally important, the combined effort gave the rest of the River Bandits' bullpen a bit a break.

"That was huge," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. "We’ve been a little thin there and to have Charlie go six and have Marquez come in and do what he does for three was big for us. It helps us (in Sunday’s series finale) and in the next series. They gave us exactly what we needed."

Neuweiler moved to 4-5 on the season by scatting four hits over six innings, striking out five batters and walking two against a potent Cubs lineup.

"I was able to mix my pitches the way I hoped to and keep them off balance," Neuweiler said. "I was hitting my right spots, putting the ball where it needed to be."

Marquez, earning his third save in as many attempts, followed by striking out four batters and holding South Bend without a hit in the seventh and eighth before working around a leadoff double by Jake Washer in the top of the ninth.

The effort was backed up by an error-free defensive performance and enough offense to secure the win.

"In all facets of the game, we put together a good all-around game," Conrad said. "We bounced back from a rough game defensively, made some good plays, and offensively we executed and made the most of some opportunities, big homer for Kale (Emshoff)."

Quad Cities broke the game open with a three-run fifth inning after taking a 2-1 advantage an inning earlier when a sacrifice fly to center by Morgan McCullough scored Diego Hernandez, who had led off with a single.

The River Bandits bunched three of their seven hits together in fifth inning, capped by a two-run home run by Emshoff.

His two-out blast to the power alley in left center left the bat at 105 miles per hour and traveled 413 feet to give Quad Cities a four-run advantage.

Emshoff’s ninth home run of the season came after Luca Tresh had extended the River Bandits’ lead with a run-scoring single to center that scored Tyler Tolbert, who had reached on a one-out single and advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt.

Quad Cities pushed an insurance run across in the eighth when Rubendy Jaquez scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Hernandez.

"We played the type of baseball we’re capable of playing," Conrad said. "There was a lot to like out there tonight."

Quad Cities used some quickness on the basepaths to score the game’s first run.

A successful double steal put the River Bandits in front 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning.

Dillan Shrum had reached on a one-out single and moved to third on a pair of wild pitches by Cubs starter Kohl Franklin before beating a relay throw home as McCullough broke for second after walking.

South Bend tied the game in the top of third when a groundout by Yeison Santana scored Fabian Pertuz, who had reached on a leadoff infield single and advanced on a single by Luis Verduzco.

The two hits were half of the number allowed by Neuweiler, who worked around leadoff hits by Santana and Yohendrick Pinango in the first two innings.

