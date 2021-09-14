New Bandits look highlights Quad Cities

When the Quad Cities River Bandits go on the road next season, the team’s caps will answer a question.
The High A Central League team is unveiling new road caps today that include more than the team’s familiar bandana-wearing raccoon logo.
The new caps the team will wear away from home beginning in 2022 will include the outline of the states of Iowa and Illinois and a star where the Quad Cities located in addition to the team’s logo.
“We want people to better understand who we are and where we are from,’’ River Bandits owner Dave Heller said.
The River Bandits will have two versions of the cap to wear when the team plays away from Modern Woodmen Park.
Both are black with the two states, the team logo and a white star signifying the location of the Quad Cities outlined in gold.
One design features the River Bandits logo and the state of Illinois in blue while the other has the River Bandits logo and the state of Illinois in red. The state of Iowa is in black on both versions of the cap.
“I like that it clearly shows where the Quad Cities is,’’ Heller said. “When we’re playing on the road, there will no longer be any doubt where the River Bandits are from. It’s a great way to educate fans in other communities around the league about where the Quad Cities is located.’’