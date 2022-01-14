New Bandits manager Conrad has big-league roots

A new manager will be filling out the Quad Cities River Bandits lineup card during the 2022 season.
Brooks Conrad, beginning his fifth season as a manager in the Kansas City Royals organization, was named Friday to manage the defending High-A Central League champions.
Promoted from low-A Columbia by Kansas City, Conrad will lead a staff that returns pitching coach Steve Luebber and hitting coach Andy LaRoche from a 2021 River Bandits team which built a 77-41 record and won Quad Cities’ fourth league championship since 2011.
Chris Widger, the River Bandits’ manager last season in its first year as a Royals affiliate, has been promoted by Kansas City to manage its Double-A Northwest Arkansas affiliate.
Conrad, 41, has a resume that includes spending part of six seasons in the major leagues as an infielder with the Athletics, Braves, Brewers, Rays and Padres.
He joined the Royals player development staff as the first base coach at short-season Burlington in the Appalachian League in 2017 before being named to manage that club in 2018.
Conrad managed Lexington to the South Atlantic League championship in 2019 and was scheduled to manager there again at the low-A level in 2020 before the season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For his work at Lexington in 2019, Conrad received the Dick Howser Award given by the Royals to one player development staff member for outstanding contributions to the organization.
Following the reorganization of baseball’s minor leagues prior to the 2021 season, Conrad continued to work at the low-A level and managed Kansas City’s new Columbia affiliate. He guided the Fireflies to a 48-71 record last season.
As a player, Conrad was selected by the Astros in the eighth round of the 2001 draft out of Arizona State.
The California native spent the 2002 season in the former Midwest League, hitting .287 over 133 games at Michigan.
He reached the major leagues with the Athletics in 2008 and played in 225 of his 293 major-league games for the Braves between 2009-11.
Conrad went on to play for the Brewers and Rays in 2012 and spent 2013 playing for the Hanshin Tigers in Japan before concluding his major-league career with the Padres in 2014. He played for the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in 2015 before concluding his playing career.
In Quad Cities, he will be working with one of the most veteran coaches in the Royals organization in Luebber.
The veteran pitching coach, who played professionally for 17 years, is beginning his 17th season with the Kansas City organization as part of its development staff. He coached at high-A Wilmington from 2007-15 and 2019-20 in addition to working at Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 2016-18 and with the River Bandits last season.
LaRoche returns to Quad Cities as he begins his fifth season as a hitting coach in the Royals farm system. His resume includes playing six major-league seasons with the Dodgers, Pirates, Athletics and Blue Jays.
In addition to Conrad, other newcomers on the River Bandits staff include assistant hitting coach David Noworyta, assistant coach Kevin Kuntz and athletic trainer Brad Groleau. The team’s strength and conditioning coach will be announced at a later date.
Noworyta begins his first season in the Royals organization, which drafted him as a player in the 37th round of the 2014 draft out of Hawaii. He caught two years in the Tigers organization at the minor-league level and played last season for independent Billings in the Pioneer League.
Kuntz, the son of Kansas City first base coach Rusty Kuntz, followed a collegiate career at Kansas by playing seasons in the Royals’ minor-league system. He worked in the front office for Kansas City from 2006-20 and began his coaching career at rookie-level Surprise last season.
Groleau graduated from Peru St. Bede High School in north-central Illinois and holds college degrees from McKendree and Nebraska-Omaha. He is beginning his fourth season as an athletic trainer in the Royals organization, working previously at short-season Burlington in 2019-20 and at Surprise in 2021.