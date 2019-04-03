CLINTON — The Midwest League’s only surviving charter member begins its 64th season of play today with the start of a new relationship.
Clinton takes the field as an affiliate of the Miami Marlins for the first time when the LumberKings open their 140-game schedule with a 6:30 p.m. game at Kane County.
"We’re excited to be here," Clinton manager Mike Jacobs said. "The people here have been good to us, and our organization is looking forward to being part of the Midwest League."
The Marlins organization last had an affiliate in the league in 2002 in the last of its 10 seasons of a partnership with Kane County.
Clinton spent the last 10 seasons as a farm club of the Seattle Mariners but chose to seek a new parent club after reaching the postseason just once in the past five seasons.
The affiliation with Miami gives the Clinton organization its 14th parent club in its Midwest League history and its first from the National League since being a Montreal Expos affiliate during the 2001-02 seasons.
"We’re still in that getting to know you phase, but we’re off to a good start," LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow said. "The Marlins are in a rebuilding phase at the major-league level and not unlike when the Astros came to Quad-Cities, they are beginning that process with development at the minor-league level."
Clinton’s roster is a blend of talent from the Marlins’ former low-A affiliate, Greensboro in the South Atlantic League, and from short-season Batavia in the New York-Penn League.
It has six of the Miami organization’s top 20 selections in the 2018 draft and four of its top-30 prospects.
"Winning was something that was talked about and emphasized at spring training," said outfielder Connor Scott, the Marlins' top pick in the 2018 draft. "The work that is part of development is a lot more enjoyable when you’re winning games."
Jacobs, who played in the major leagues for seven seasons, spent the past two seasons managing the Batavia club. The LumberKings’ opening-day roster has 16 players who spent at least of part of the 2018 season with the Muckdogs.
"I’ve worked a lot of guys who are here over the past two years, and I feel like that’s a good thing. They know me and they understand the expectations we have," Jacobs said. "We’re here to help get them to the next level, develop their skills and win games along the way. It’s all important."
Chris Vallimont, a fifth-round pick of the Marlins last June from Mercyhurst, is scheduled to take the mound in tonight’s opener.
Following a start Friday by Josh Roberson, Humberto Mejia is listed as the probable starter for Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. home opener at what is now known as LumberKings Stadium following the expiration of a naming rights deal.