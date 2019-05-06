IOWA CITY — Quad-Cities may have been calling a sixth different stadium home Monday, but River Bandits’ righthander Austin Hansen felt right at home.
Hansen was dominant from the start, striking out 10 batters and surrendering one hit over seven innings to lead Quad-Cities to its seventh consecutive victory, a 4-2 decision over Lansing at Banks Field.
Playing on turf at the University of Iowa because of flooding surrounding Modern Woodmen Park, the Midwest League Western Division leaders moved to 19-10 on the season in the first of three scheduled games this week at its latest home away from home.
“Wherever we are, I think the baseball field is our home right now,’’ River Bandits manager Ray Hernandez said. “Our guys are comfortable wherever we are playing when we get to the ballpark.’’
Hansen, an eighth-round pick of the Astros in the 2018 draft out of Oklahoma, looked the part.
He struck out seven of the first eight batters he faced, putting to use a few “mechanical tweaks’’ he had been working on between starts with River Bandits pitching coach Erick Abreu.
“I wanted to come out and be more aggressive from the get go,’’ Hansen said. “I felt like I was a little timid in my last start so the plan was to attack right away and use a few of the little things we’ve been working on.’’
The Lugnuts had no answer and hardly had any baserunners.
Nick Podkul earned the only two walks Hansen allowed before Rafael Lantigua collected Lansing’s first hit of the game, a leadoff single to center in the sixth that was wiped out when he was caught stealing.
“Hansen was a bulldog from the start,’’ Hernandez said. “That was a really good start, just what we needed from him.’’
Austin Dennis didn’t waste any time giving Hansen (4-1) an early lead to work with, greeting Lugnuts starter Cobi Johnson with line-hugging triple to open the River Bandits’ half of the first inning.
The first of three hits allowed by Johnson over a five-inning start rolled into the corner in right, positioning Dennis to score when Enmanuel Valdez grounded out to first base.
Valdez extended the 1-0 lead in the seventh, driving a two-run double over the head of center fielder Reggie Pruitt in an inning that saw Quad-Cities collect three hits to match its hit total from the first six innings.
A one-out walk to Trey Dawson started what proved to be the deciding inning.
Dennis followed with a single to right before Valdez belted his ninth double of the season to extend the lead.
Valdez advanced on a Jeremy Pena single before scoring the River Bandits’ final run on a groundout by Jonathan Lacroix.
“Dennis and Valdez, big hits, both of them,’’ Hernandez said. “There weren’t a lot of hits to be had, but they came up with two we needed.’’
Leadoff walks issued by Jonathan Bermudez in the eighth and ninth innings ended Quad-Cities’ shutout hopes and both came around to score.
Lansing pushed its first run across in the top of the eighth after Tanner Kirwer walked and scored when McGregory Contreras doubled to the gap in right-center.
Contreras attempted to stretch Lugnuts’ second hit of the game into a triple but a relay throw from second baseman Michael Wielansky arrived at third in time for Dawson to tag him for the second out of the inning.
A sacrifice fly by Podkul in the ninth cut the Bandits’ lead to 4-2, but Riley Cabral earned his third save by finishing off a 12-strikeout performance with one that ended the game.