MIDWEST LEAGUE | GREAT LAKES 14, QUAD CITIES 9

Nine-run fifth sinks Bandits

bandit logo

The new logo on Quad Cities River Bandits road caps for 2022 features the outline of the states of Iowa and Illinois and highlights the location of the Quad Cities with a star.

Jose Ramos didn’t settle for one home run Tuesday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

The Great Lakes outfielder belted two … in the fifth inning.

Ramos followed a two-run blast off of Quad Cities reliever Harrison Beethe with a grand slam off of Chase Wallace in a nightmarish inning for the River Bandits.

Quad Cities squandered a 7-1 lead after two innings in the 14-9 Class A Midwest League loss to the Loons, a game that was decided by a nine-run top of the fifth inning.

"You put nine runs on the board and you fight to the end like we did, you feel like that's a pretty good night offensively, but that nine spot (in the fifth), we couldn't recover from that,'' River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. "Things kind of snowballed on us there.''

Great Lakes had already trimmed three runs off of the deficit before sending 14 batters to the plate to put together the largest inning of the season allowed by the River Bandits.

The first seven Loons to bat in the inning reached base before Jorbit Vivas recorded the first out on a sacrifice fly which extended the 8-7 lead Great Lakes had taken on a go-ahead single to left by Eddys Leonard.

Vivas had started the comeback when he cranked a two-run homer off of River Bandits starter Charlie Neuweiler in the top of the third, the beginning of an answer to a six-run second inning by Quad Cities.

Luca Tresh finished off the six-run frame by the River Bandits, hitting the team’s first grand slam of the season.

Following a two-run double by Juan Carlos Negret which broke a 1-1 tie, Tresh’s 11th home run of the season was a no doubter as it sailed over the fence in left to clear the loaded bases.

"I felt like (Neuweiler) battled, did a decent job, and Tresh got all of that pitch, that was great to see," Conrad said.

Vivas’ homer preceded a two-out RBI single by Sauryn Lao which pulled Great Lakes within 7-4.

Two pitches into the deciding fifth, the Loons had pulled within a run.

Beethe hit Alex DeJesus with the first pitch of the inning and Ramos followed by driving the first pitch he saw onto the grass berm beyond the left field fence to cut the Quad Cities margin to 7-6.

Imanol Vargas walked, Lao singled and Aldrich DeJongh walked before Ismael Alcantara was hit by a pitch to bring the tying run home and end the relief appearance by Beethe.

Leonard then hit a go-ahead single before Ramos followed the sacrifice fly by Vivas by clubbing his second home run of the inning to leave Quad Cities in a six-run deficit the River Bandits could not overcome.

Ramos made certain of that, driving in his seventh run of the game with a double in the top of the ninth inning.

The River Bandits with a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth on a two-out double by Herard Gonzalez.

Negret and Peyton Wilson led Quad Cities at the plate, each collecting two of the eight hits the River Bandits mustered off of a collection of six Great Lakes pitchers who worked in the game.

"We did some good things, especially offensively, and if we continue to do that we're going to be in decent shape," Conrad said. "I thought (Delvin) Capellan came in and threw well for his first time and (Parker) Harm gave us a couple of good things."

The big innings for both teams came after the teams traded runs in the first inning.

Consecutive doubles by Diego Cartaya and DeJesus pushed a run across for the Loons in the opening inning.

Quad Cities answered in the bottom half when a single by Kale Emshoff scored Wilson, who had reached on a one-out double.

BANDITS BYTES

Roster moves: The River Bandits have made roster moves involving seven players this week.

Catcher Saul Garza and infielder Rubendy Jaquez were transferred by the Royals to Triple-A Omaha, infielder Morgan McCullough was reassigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas and pitcher Patrick Smith was released.

Joining Quad Cities from low-A Columbia are pitcher Delvin Capellan and catcher Felix Familia. Capellan had a 2-3 record with a 5.82 ERA in 18 relief appearances with the Fireflies while Familia returns to the River Bandits. He hit .265 with Quad Cities in nine games earlier this season.

The River Bandits also placed outfielder Parker Bates on the disabled list on Sunday.

MLB pinch hitter: Great Lakes manager Austin Chubb is not with the Loons this week, taking a required in-season week off the Dodgers require of their minor-league staff.

Bench coach Elian Herrera is the team's acting manager and 16-year major-league veteran Placido Polanco of the Dodgers' developmental staff is with the team this week. Polanco had a .297 career batting average while playing for the Cardinals, Phillies, Tigers and Marlins during his career between 1998-2013.

On deck: Great Lakes at Quad Cities, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Probable pitchers: Loons, Ben Casparius (0-0, 7.77); River Bandits, William Fleming (0-1, 10.00)

