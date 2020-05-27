No baseball yet, but Bandits plan for other events

While it remains undetermined when or even if there will be a Midwest League baseball season in 2020, the gates at Modern Woodmen Park may finally open to the public in upcoming weeks.
When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced plans earlier this week to open more businesses and entertainment venues in the state, it provides the Quad Cities River Bandits with a chance to host other events at the Davenport riverfront ballpark.
The facility has been unable to host events since March when Reynolds announced gatherings of 10 or more people were prohibited because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday’s announcements that outdoor venues with amphitheaters or grandstands could reopen at 50% of normal operating capacity and gatherings of more than 10 people will be allowed beginning this weekend were welcomed by River Bandits owner Dave Heller.
“Space to social distance is one thing we have plenty of at the ballpark, so this does a couple of things for us,’’ Heller said.
It allows the River Bandits to again host non-baseball events such as wedding receptions, group and business meetings and class reunions, and it allows the Quad Cities club to open its field to host other events.
Heller said the team is exploring the possibility of holding movie nights that would raise funds to benefit Quad-City area health care workers, frontline responders and similar charitable causes.
The River Bandits installed a new, larger high-definition video board during the offseason and Heller envisions the possibility of families watching movies from areas spaced six feet apart in the outfield or spreading out in the seating areas in the grandstand.
“The opportunity to do that and find ways to raise money for charity, that’s very appealing,’’ Heller said. “It would be great to not only provide an opportunity for families to do something together, but to raise needed dollars for charity in our community. That’s something the River Bandits are all about.’’
Heller has also been toying with the idea of hosting a Quad-Cities date night with dinner served outdoors under the stars at Modern Woodmen Park for groups of two or four.
“We are open to ideas, too, and there are a lot of possibilities,’’ Heller said. “Venues with a lot of space are hard to find in the Quad-Cities and we do have the room to accommodate a large group and maintain social distancing.’’
With the baseball season at the minor-league level remaining on hold at least until major-league owners and players work through compensation issues surrounding their own shortened season, there is also no shortage of available dates on the schedule at the Midwest League ballpark.
The River Bandits 70-game home schedule was set to open on April 4 and by now, Quad Cities would have played 24 of those games at Modern Woodmen Park.
