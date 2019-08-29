The Clinton LumberKings tallied 13 hits in rolling to a 9-5 road win over the Burlington Bees on Thursday.
Singles by Christopher Torres and Davis Bradshaw to lead off the game and a two-run homer by J.D. Osborne staked the LumberKings to a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
Osborne came up big again in the fifth, expanding the lead to 5-0 with a two-run single before a Kameron Misner RBI single, Evan Edwards two-run double and Will Banfield RBI double made it 9-0 in the seventh inning.
Clinton starter Remey Reed (4-3) was perfect through six innings, striking out seven, but it didn't take long for Burlington to get to the Clinton bullpen. The Bees struck for four runs in the seventh off Elkin Alcala and one in the eighth off Tyler Mitzel, but the Clinton lead proved too much for Burlington to overcome.