On the clock, Bandits pick up the pace

From the moment the first pitch of the game is thrown, the Quad Cities River Bandits and their Midwest League counterparts are now on the clock.

The implementation of pitch clocks throughout the minor leagues this season are making an impact on the length of games, shaving an average of around 20 minutes off of games during the first month of the season.

That’s on par with the 21 minutes that was trimmed from game times on average in leagues where the clocks were used on an experimental basis a year ago.

Pitchers are delivering pitches at more rapid rate, hitters are ready to hit sooner and measured time between innings is also impacting the overall pace of play.

“It’s doing what it is supposed to do,’’ Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. “The impact is real.’’

Of the 22 nine-inning games the River Bandits have played this season only one, the season opener at South Bend, has taken more than three hours to play.

Nine have been completed in less than two-and-a-half hours and 17 have been finished in under 2 hours, 40 minutes.

Through the first month of the season, Quad Cities’ longest game at Modern Woodmen Park has taken 2:53 and the shortest has been 2:26.

During last week’s series at Cedar Rapids, the River Bandits and Kernels played nine innings in 1:56 on Wednesday and needed just 2:58 to play 11 innings on Sunday. Three other games in the series were completed in 2:10 or less.

Starting this season, pitchers have 14 seconds to deliver a pitch when the bases are empty and 18 seconds when a runner is on base. If that doesn’t happen, a ball is called.

Hitters are impacted as well, required to be in the box and ready to hit with nine second left on the clock. If that doesn’t happen, a strike is called.

The clock also runs between half innings, which are now 2 minutes, 15 seconds in length. There are some exceptions and the umpires can wave the clock off or have it reset based on circumstances. The base umpire can communicate with the clock operator via radio.

At Modern Woodmen Park, two pitch clocks are located at the base of the netting behind home plate and a third is visible to hitters beyond the outfield wall in center field to the right of the batter’s eye.

There has been an adjustment for pitchers and hitters alike.

River Bandits pitcher Noah Murdock feels like the impact varies from one pitcher to another based on his the pitcher’s normal routine.

“If a guy tends to work quickly, it’s not making that much of a difference but for the guys who are a little more methodical it’s a change. The routine will be different,’’ Murdock said. “I feel like I generally work pretty quickly so it shouldn’t be that big of a change for me.’’

Quad Cities left-hander Tyson Guerrero believes pitchers and hitters will settle into the new normal for the game fairly quickly.

“It’s something I feel like I’ve been able to get used to already,’’ Guerrero said. “The first time out, seeing that clock was different. Now, it’s something you take a quick glimpse at and then go to work.’’

There were no pitch clocks in play during spring training.

Murdock, a seventh-round selection Kansas City in the 2019 draft out from Virginia, said time was spent talking about the change in rules during the Kansas City Royals spring training camp and a stopwatch was used on occasion to gauge delivery time between pitches.

“Everybody was made aware of what was going on, but the first time we saw a clock was in our opening series at South Bend,’’ Murdock said. “You can’t miss it.’’

Guerrero, a 12th-round pick of Kansas City in the 2021 draft out of Washington, believes the pitch clock will impact different players in different ways.

“You have to keep it in the back of your mind,’’ he said. “You have to be ready to get the sign and go.’’

Conrad said there has been an impact in how quickly signs are delivered to catchers from the dugout.

“That all has to happen a little faster now. The decision has to be faster, the sign has to be sent faster. It has to be relayed a little faster,’’ Conrad said. “The pace is definitely faster.’’

River Bandits second baseman Peyton Wilson said there is a difference for hitters.

“My dad watching my first game online and said I seemed rushed. I kind of felt that way, too,’’ Wilson said. “I’m one of those guys who always messed around with batting gloves between pitches. I can’t do that anymore.’’

Wilson, a second-round choice in the 2021 draft from Alabama, would like to have an additional two or three seconds of time between pitches.

“But, that’s not the rules right now so you get ready to hit and go,’’ Wilson said.

The rule change is designed to not benefit pitchers or hitters one way or the other, but Guerrero said one byproduct may benefit baserunners looking to steal a bag.

“It may be allow them to time their jumps a bit,’’ Guerrero said. “It’s just one more thing to be aware of.’’

Conrad believes that the rule seems to be doing what it was intended to do.

“They want the game to be played with more pace. The way it set up now, the pitchers have to be ready to pitch and the hitters have to ready to hit,’’ Conrad said.

“If there is a difference for anybody, it may be for the umpires who now have one more thing to keep track of as a game progresses. It’s just more on their plate. So far, I feel like everybody has handled it well. It’s working out.’’

