CLINTON — Clinton’s Midwest League team wraps up a six-game home stand on Sunday afternoon, but the visiting South Bend Cubs won’t be facing the LumberKings.
As is the case at every Sunday home game this season, the Marlins affiliate will take the field as the Clinton Elotes for the 2 p.m. game at LumberKings Stadium.
"It’s something new, something different and something that recognizes the heritage and people of the Hispanic and Latin American communities in our area and in our game," LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow said.
Players uniforms for Sunday home games include maize-colored jerseys with "Clinton Elotes" across the front, highlighted by bright pink numerals and sleeves.
The team’s caps are green with a bright pink bill and feature the Elotes logo, an ear of corn toting a baseball bat.
Translated, elotes means grilled corn. Elotes are a popular street food in Mexico, grilled corn frequently served on a stick with salt, chili powder, cheese, mayo, juices and more.
Given the agricultural aspect of corn throughout Iowa and Illinois, the nickname fit with a Midwestern-based team.
Clinton is one of 72 minor-league baseball teams across the country participating this year in Copa de la Diversion, a two-year-old program organized by Minor League Baseball which started in earnest a year ago with 33 participating teams.
The objective is to market the game to families in the Hispanic and Latin American communities throughout the country in a number of ways.
Teams that participated in the program last year saw an average attendance boost of 12.6 percent year-over-year from the same game dates in 2017, and merchandise has been popular.
The sale of caps and shirts with Clinton’s Elotes logo currently ranks third nationally among its "Copa" competition from coast to coast.
Some teams choose to set aside one weekend to change their name, logo and colors, but Tornow said the LumberKings are among a number of teams that will adopt a new nickname one day each week.
Clinton will wear the uniforms twice on the road this season when facing other teams hosting "Copa" games, once against the Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin and once against Kane County, which will retain its Cougars moniker.
"We wear replica Clinton Pilots jerseys one night each week, and this isn’t really any different of that. It’s a way to bring folks to the ballpark and reach an audience that we maybe haven’t reached before," Tornow said.
He said the club has found success in establishing partnerships with Hispanic Chamber of Commerce organizations in the region.
"It’s an opportunity for those groups to reach out to the community as well and we will provide them with the opportunity to connect at our Sunday games throughout the season," Tornow said.
The LumberKings held a "soft roll out" of their program at the team’s first home game of the season on April 7. The team has nine more Sunday home games, including Sunday’s Cinco De Mayo celebration.
Appearances by a mariachi band and dancers and children’s games will be part of activities that will vary from game to game on Sundays throughout the season, and ethnic food, including elotes, will be part of the festivities as well.
"I think it’s something all of our fans can have some fun with," Tornow said. "About 50 percent of our players come from Latin American countries, and this is a chance to celebrate them and offer another way to provide good, family entertainment."