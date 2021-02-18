One step closer to baseball, Bandits set schedule

Moving one step closer to the return of professional baseball at Modern Woodmen Park, the Quad Cities River Bandits now have a schedule for the 2021 season.

Major League Baseball announced schedules for all 120 developmental league teams on Thursday, including a 120-game schedule for Quad Cities which begins May 4 at South Bend and follows with a home opener on May 11 against Cedar Rapids.

“It’s been 17, 18 months since the last first pitch here at the ballpark and we’re excited to finally have some dates in front of us and be getting that much closer to the start of the season,’’ River Bandits general manager Joe Kubly said.

There are a multitude of changes for the River Bandits this season, ranging from the previously announced new affiliation with the Kansas City Royals to changes in the structure and name of the league Quad Cities competes in.

The schedule will include standardized starting times for home games, a move to a six-game series against opponents and a league-wide off day on Monday of each week.