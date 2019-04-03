For Quad-Cities River Bandits outfielder Ross Adolph, today is more than the start of a new baseball season.
In many ways, it’s also a somewhat unexpected new beginning for the Ohio native.
After earning first team all-Mid-American Conference honors while establishing a school record for home runs at Toledo, Adolph was drafted by the New York Mets in the 12th round of baseball’s 2018 draft.
He began his career with short-season Brooklyn in the New York-Penn League and ultimately was named the most valuable player in that league’s all-star game, going 2-for-3 with a homer, triple and driving in three runs to help lead a team managed by former River Bandits hitting coach Joe Kruzel to a victory.
The effort came as part of a solid rookie season for Adolph, who hit .276 over 61 games for the Cyclones, counting seven homers among 28 extra-base hits and stealing 14 bases in 17 attempts.
Adolph spent the offseason in his hometown of Findlay, Ohio, working to prepare for his first spring training with the Mets.
He received a letter from the Mets on Jan. 5, detailing what his report date would be for New York’s spring training camp in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
A day later, everything changed.
Adolph was traded to the Astros on Jan. 6, part of a deal which sent former River Bandits J.D. Davis and Cody Bohanek to the Mets in exchange for Adolph, shortstop Luis Santana and catcher Scott Manea.
"It was a shock to the system, something totally unexpected," Adolph said. "Here I am, a few months into the start of my career, looking forward to spring training and seeing what this year might bring, and all of a sudden I’m getting a phone call telling me that I’ve been traded."
Getting that call a day after receiving his spring training information from the Mets provided Adolph with a lesson in the business of baseball.
"Things can change just like that, but once I had time to think things through, I couldn’t have ended up in a better place," Adolph said. "The Astros right now, and the way they develop players in their system, this is a great opportunity for me, a great place to be."
Adolph is one of four outfielders on the roster for the River Bandits, who open their 140-game Midwest League schedule with a 6 p.m. game today at Burlington.
He joins returning Quad-Cities players Marty Costes and Jonathan Lacroix and Andy Pineda, who split time between short-season Tri-City and Double-A Corpus Christi a year ago, in the outfield mix for the River Bandits.
Manager Ray Hernandez likes the potential he sees in each of the team’s outfielders, saying the group has shown good abilities at the plate, good speed and defensive skill during the Astros’ spring training camp.
He said Adolph seems to have adjusted quickly to his new organization.
"I’m sure it’s been different for him. Every organization has different ways of doing things, but we’re excited to have him with us," Hernandez said. "If there is such a thing as a good time to be traded to a new organization, it’s probably during the offseason. He’s had time to settle in a bit and get to know people."
Adolph made certain that happened.
He arrived early at the Astros spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Florida, in part to escape training in the wintry Ohio weather and mostly to learn as much as he could about his new organization.
"Coming into my first spring training, I wanted to be ready to go when things started and being new to the Astros organization, I felt like there would be a lot for me to learn," Adolph said.
"I came in hearing a lot of good things about the way the Astros did things, and coming in early gave me a good chance to get adjusted to their expectations and their way of doing things. It was a good decision for me, and when camp started, I was ready to go."
After more than a month in Florida, Adolph is ready for the onset of his first full-season assignment in professional baseball.
Playing spring high school and college baseball in Ohio, he’s ready for whatever weather the River Bandits may find themselves dealing with in April in the Midwest League.
Adolph also feels prepared for the challenges that await him in games, looking to build on the start he enjoyed a year ago in the New York-Penn League, where the competition Adolph faced included 12 of the 13 pitchers on the River Bandits roster.
"There’s a lot of talent on this team, and I’m anxious to be a part of it. I think we’re going to win a lot of baseball games together," Adolph said. "I know we’re ready to go out and start facing some other competition."
That readiness includes Adolph, who ranked in the top 10 in the New York-Penn League last season in runs, triples, home runs, total bases, stolen bases and slugging percentage.
"Going into my first full season, I’m ready to try to make the most out of every day," Adolph said. "I know I have a lot to learn, and I’m sure there will be some highs and lows — that’s part of a long season — but I’m anxious to see what I can do over a long season and continue to make progress in my career."