While opportunities were plentiful Wednesday, runs were had to come by as the Quad-Cities River Bandits dropped a 9-3 Midwest League decision to Kane County at Geneva, Illinois.
Quad-Cities collected 14 hits in the game, but stranded a season-high 13 runners on base as the Cougars scored runs in five of the first six innings to win for the first time in the third game of a four-game series at Northwestern Medicine Field.
Austin Dennis finished with four hits and Marty Costes added three to help the top four spots in the River Bandits order combine for 11 hits.
Quad-Cities fell behind 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning as Kane County pushed runs across on an Eduardo Diaz double and a sacrifice fly by Buddy Kenneddy.
The Cougars extended their lead with single runs in the third and fourth innings off of River Bandits starter Jose Rivera (0-2).
By then, Quad-Cities had stranded a pair of runners in the first and one in the second before leaving the bases loaded in the third.
The River Bandits (28-14) trailed 6-0 before Jonathan Lacroix drove in Trey Dawson with a single up the middle in the sixth inning. A two-run triple by Ramiro Rodriguez brought home Quad-Cities final two runs in the eighth.
Jayson Schroeder, a second-round draft pick of the Astros in 2018 who joined the River Bandits on Wednesday, gave up three runs in his first inning of work at the full-season level but did not allow a hit and recorded three of his four strikeouts in his final two innings.
A 19-year old from Juanita High School in Washington, the right-hander posted a 1.50 ERA in seven Gulf Coast League appearances in 2018, striking out 18 and walking nine batters in 18 innings of work.
He replaces Jojanse Torres on the Quad-Cities roster. Torres was promoted to high-A Fayetteville after giving up one run over 16 innings in seven appearances for the River Bandits.